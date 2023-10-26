Stallholders have been busy putting the finishing touches on their store fronts as Wagga's CMRI Christmas Fair looks to get underway on Friday.
The annual event helps locals line their present stashes early and raises much-needed funds for the Children's Medical Research Institute (CMRI).
The funds go towards research into children's genetic diseases in a bid to find cures and is also the organisation behind Jeans for Genes Day.
CMRI Christmas Fair president Penny Lamont said not only does the event help a worthy cause that is close to the hearts of many locals, but gives the wider community a wonderful socialising opportunity.
IN OTHER NEWS
"We have about 85 stalls and over a dozen new ones with people coming from Sydney right down to Victoria," she said.
"It's a wonderful social event."
Organiser Fiona Hamilton said the idea of the fair is to give residents a one-stop-shop for gifts ahead of Christmas.
"We have stalls that sell household items, children's items, jewellery, plants and outdoor garden items, ladies clothing, everything," she said.
"It's all about getting ready for Christmas and it brings people together from right around the region.
"We get about 3000 to 4000 people through the gates over both days."
Many stallholders have been loyal to the event, coming back each year, and some for 30 years because of how successful it has been.
For Sydney's Margie Isles bringing her Christmas themed shop Wrappsody to the CMRI Christmas Fair in Wagga has been a calendar must do for about ten years now.
Ms Isles said she was first invited to attended by the committee.
"The committee does a wonderful job and I love Wagga, it's just lovely," she said.
"It's such a nice setting and you get to bring things down to the country to those who might not have access to them normally."
Aside from that, Ms Isle said she loves the city's hospitality.
"Wagga has some great restaurants, so I love coming down," she said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.