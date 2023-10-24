Police aren't investigating trespassing offences at the Corowa piggery, with no complaints lodged by the company that was targeted.
Video footage was posted online by animal activist group the Farm Transparency Project last week.
The undated video was obtained from inside the Rivalea abattoir in Corowa.
While the footage does not give an exact date, the group stated it had been filmed in February.
Activists appeared to have installed a camera inside the facility, with the video footage showing pigs being moved before being gassed.
Activists are also shown walking around the abattoir and climbing on various structures.
Police confirmed they have not received a complaint from Rivalea.
A complaint must be lodged with police before the matter can be investigated.
Similar footage has been filmed at other abattoirs in the region, including at Benalla.
Rivalea was contacted for comment but did not return calls.
