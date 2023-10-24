A proud Wagga firefighter was able to spend his second last shift working alongside his son at the station where he started his career 41 years ago.
Fire and Rescue NSW (FRNSW) Turvey Park Station deputy captain David Gill, 79, will officially hang up his helmet on Wednesday after more than four decades serving the Wagga community.
Deputy Captain Gill said while he has mixed feelings around his retirement, the time has simply come for him to start a new chapter.
"I don't know how I'm going to handle it, it's just part of life, I'm approaching 80 now so the time has come, I'm comfortable, I'm going out on my terms, it's just time, the time is now for me," he said.
There are currently two FRNSW stations in Wagga, with the Turvey Park Station the second to be established in 1981.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Deputy Captain Gill is one of the original firefighters who has worked at the Turvey Park Station since its opening - joining FRNSW in January the same year. In 2005 he was promoted to the role of deputy captain and engine keeper.
In 2018 he was awarded the Australian Fire Service Medal for the Queen's Birthday Honours and has received a National Medal with one clasp and the FRNSW Long Service and Good Conduct Medal with two clasps.
Influenced by his father-in-law, who was a firefighter at the FRNSW Wagga Station on The Esplanade ahead of the Turvey Park Station opening, Deputy Captain Gill dove deep into the world of fighting fires and hasn't ever looked back.
"There's a lot of challenges in this job but at the end of every job to see that we've achieved our aims and also the smiles on people's faces under absolutely adverse conditions in some cases - to know we've helped people in dire situations in some cases and made their life better under those circumstances is really rewarding," he said.
Having worked with some of his current colleagues since the very beginning and others for more than 30 years, Mr Gill said he will miss the camaraderie most of all.
"There are 42 people who work at this station and every one of them is here for the same reason and we all have great bonding as well," he said.
"In some cases, I've been here with some of these people for the entire 40 years."
For his very last year as a firefighter, Mr Gill has been able to work out of the same station as his qualified firefighter son Scott Gill.
"Scott has been an on-call firefighter at the other station for 12-and-a-half years and joined knowing his grandfather and father were firefighters, in February this year he became a permanent firefighter at the Turvey Park Station," he said.
"The important thing is that there will be a Gill in this station since it opened going forward."
The father-son duo have worked alongside each other on various jobs being one of the highlights of Mr Gill's career.
In 2021 the pair were on the same team that was sent out for a week to assist with the big fires in the Northern Rivers.
"It's good, but you got to remember when we get there we are all there for the same reason, it doesn't matter if you're related," Mr Gill said.
While deciding to put his firefighting days behind him, Mr Gill has one last important message for the community before he officially retires on Wednesday.
"The most important thing is don't ever hesitate to ring triple zero. We are here to help people 24/7, 2am in the morning - you ring, we will respond," he said.
"We don't get offended, that's what we're here for and the reward is that people get the service they want and the result they need."
Throughout his time with FRNSW Deputy Captain Gill has attended thousands of fires and emergencies and participated in countless fire prevention and safety programs.
His tireless work developing the capability of all firefighters he has worked with is a testament to his commitment diligence and willingness to share his extensive knowledge and experience.
Deputy Captain Gill leaves an outstanding legacy for the Wagga community through his leadership and mentoring of firefighters and has ensured that this community, the Riverina, and NSW more generally has been made a safer place because of his efforts.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.