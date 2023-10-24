A man has been charged over an alleged armed robbery at a Riverina service station.
Police allege at about 9pm on Friday a man entered a service station in Banna Avenue, Griffith, and produced a firearm towards a staff member.
He then allegedly threatened the worker before fleeing the store.
No one was physically injured.
Following inquiries, investigators arrested a 36-year-old man on Animoo Avenue, Griffith, at about 10.30am on Tuesday.
He was taken to Griffith Police Station and charged with an outstanding warrant, robbery while armed with dangerous weapon, possessing an unregistered unauthorised pistol in public place, and goods suspected stolen in or on premises.
The Griffith man was refused bail to appear at Griffith Local Court on Wednesday.
