The Daily Advertiser
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Temora man Michael Henderson pays touching car tribute to late wife

Andrew Mangelsdorf
By Andrew Mangelsdorf
October 13 2023 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
As a tribute to his late wife Dianne, Michael Henderson has had a portrait of them airbrushed on his 1999 Holden Rodeo show car. Left to right Impact Signs owner Pete Miller, Michael Henderson and Andrew Macauley. Picture by Ash Smith
As a tribute to his late wife Dianne, Michael Henderson has had a portrait of them airbrushed on his 1999 Holden Rodeo show car. Left to right Impact Signs owner Pete Miller, Michael Henderson and Andrew Macauley. Picture by Ash Smith

A Riverina man has paid a touching tribute to his wife as the second anniversary of her death approaches.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Mangelsdorf

Andrew Mangelsdorf

Journalist

Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.