New data has revealed the majority of educators from the major cities are open to moving to regions like the Riverina.
Figures from a survey commissioned by the Regional Australia Institute (RAI), released today, show 83 per cent of metro educators could be persuaded to make a sea change or treechange.
The survey also revealed more than two in five teachers, or 43 per cent, would relocate for a job in the regions, while one in six (16 per cent) would definitely make the move.
RAI chief executive Liz Ritchie said the regions were a viable solution for teachers and their families looking to escape the rising cost of living.
"State governments are willing to pay decent money to teachers interested in taking up regional positions," Ms Ritchie said.
"A high school teacher interested in moving to Moree ... could earn an extra $45,000 thanks to rural incentives, relocation support payments and retention bonuses."
IN OTHER NEWS
The RAI said there were more than 4000 teaching jobs on offer across regional Australia, with the most job opportunities in regional NSW, where there are 1790 advertised teaching jobs.
Katie John, an English and drama teacher, recently moved from Blacktown to Temora and hasn't looked back.
Ms John said the living conditions were much easier, the school environment was a lot more supportive and she could see the impact she was having on students.
"My money goes much further in Temora. I live in a three-bedroom house with my dogs. There is no way I could've afforded something like this in Sydney," she said.
"The school environment is also incredible, my principal is fantastic, everyone has been so welcoming and supportive.
"I also find the teaching is more rewarding, here at Temora High School, class sizes are smaller which means you can establish closer connections with your students."
The survey, which asked 520 Australian teachers living in capital cities for their perspectives on making the move to regional Australia, found salaries not keeping up with the cost of living was a major source of dissatisfaction for metro teachers.
These numbers were particularly high in the major cities with 72 per cent of Sydney and 69 per cent of Melbourne teachers, respectively.
Another major factor driving job dissatisfaction among city-based educators was chronic understaffing in metropolitan childcare centres and schools.
The survey showed financial benefits were the most compelling factor for teachers interested in relocating to the regions, with 72 per cent of teachers said financial incentives could persuade to make the move.
However, more than half of those surveyed (54 per cent) said they were unaware about the incentives on offer.
In NSW, the incentives depend on the location they move to and are measured by transfer points, which indicate the remoteness of the school.
The benefits for NSW teachers relocating to the bush are a recruitment bonus of $20,000 and a relocation payment of up to $8000, as well as a stamp duty relief payment of up to $10,000 or a rental subsidy.
Teachers who relocate to regional NSW are also eligible for professional benefits such as additional personal leave days.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.