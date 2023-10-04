A man accused of negligent and dangerous driving prior to a highway crash that ultimately claimed the life of a young Riverina father has faced court for the first time.
George Hassett - the father of one-year-old twin boys Oliver and Cooper with his partner Aly - died five days after the Toyota Landcruiser he was a passenger in collided with a truck on the Hume Highway on August 11.
The 30-year-old was critically injured in the collision, which happened about 8am, and was treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics at the scene before being flown to Canberra Hospital.
The driver of the Landcruiser, identified in Wagga Local Court on Wednesday as Book Book man Matthew Travis Sheehy, was also treated at the scene by paramedics for minor injuries before being taken to Wagga Base Hospital.
The driver of the B-double, a 38-year-old man, was not injured.
A crime scene was set up at the crash site, near Keajura Road south of Tarcutta, with officers from the Riverina Police District's crash investigation unit examining the location.
Mr Sheehy, 32, was arrested on August 16, following Mr Hassett's death, and taken to Wagga police station.
He was charged with dangerous driving occasioning death and negligent driving occasioning death, and also had his driver's licence suspended.
Mr Sheehy was granted conditional bail and appeared in person before the court on Wednesday.
The court heard police required a six-week adjournment to allow for the brief of evidence to be served on Mr Sheehy's lawyer, John Weir.
The request was granted, with the case due to return to court on November 15.
Mr Sheehy, who had supporters in the courtroom with him, remains on conditional bail.
