From craft and circus skills workshops to fun in the sun and on the water, there's been plenty happening in Wagga across the school holidays and October long weekend.
Lake Albert and Wagga Beach were sought-after spots as the holiday period began with warm and sunny weather, while indoor activities at the city's shopping centres also proved to be popular.
The Daily Advertiser photographers Madeline Begley and Ash Smith have been out and about across the city over the past two weeks, capturing some of the fun - from boating to bike riding and printmaking and picnicking
