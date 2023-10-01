Early voting for the upcoming Voice to Parliament referendum is about to begin in the Riverina, giving people a chance to have their say ahead of October 14.
The doors at the prepoll centre in Wagga will open at 8.30am as a two-week early voting period gets under way, with centres in most other Riverina communities set to open later in the week.
While voters in the Northern Territory, Tasmania, Victoria and Western Australia will be able to vote from Monday, October 2, early voting centres won't open in the ACT, NSW, Queensland or South Australia until Tuesday, October 3, due to public holidays in those states.
Under referendum laws, voting centres cannot open on a public holiday.
Voters will be able to cast their early "yes" or "no" votes at Wagga's main prepoll centre, which is located at 53 Berry Street - the same location used for prepolling at the state election earlier this year.
A number of other early voting centres will open across the Riverina from Saturday, October 9 [you can find a full list at the bottom of this story].
Australian Electoral Commissioner Tom Rogers has encouraged voters to plan their vote for the first referendum Australia has had since 1999.
"Federal referendums are in-person events just like elections - this is the first time the country is coming together in nearly a quarter of a century to have their say on potential constitutional change," Mr Rogers said.
"If you can vote on October 14, then that's what you should do.
"However, if your circumstances might prevent you from doing that then you need to think about the early voting options available and vote according to your circumstances."
It is compulsory for all enrolled Australians to vote.
If you cannot make it to a polling place during the early voting period, or on voting day itself, you can apply for a postal vote here. Applications close on Wednesday, October 11 at 6pm local time.
Mr Rogers said the AEC was working hard to minimise queues for voters.
"The fact is that when you run an in-person process to the scale of a federal referendum where people effectively choose when and where they attend, you simply cannot prevent all queues," he said.
"This is also a good opportunity to remind voters that AEC polling officials are members of your community - parents, grandparents, neighbours and work colleagues - they will be doing a great job at delivering the vote and that deserves respect.
"We simply ask that Australians be patient while waiting to cast their vote and maybe give our staff a smile and a thank you on the way through."
In addition to planning when and where to vote, the AEC said it was important to know how to vote formally in a referendum.
When you go to vote, you will receive one ballot paper with one question - the question will ask if you approve the proposed alteration.
On the referendum ballot paper, you need to indicate your vote by clearly writing either 'Yes' or 'No' in the box, in full and in English.
Wagga - 53 Berry Street
Glenfield Park Scout Hall
Junee Recreation and Aquatic Centre
Temora Town Hall
Dickson Hall, Cootamundra
Young Town Hall
Old Wyalong Council Chambers Hall
Griffith Aboriginal Community Centre
Leeton Council Chambers
Narrandera Emergency Operations Centre
A full list of early voting centre locations, opening days and hours is available on the AEC website.
