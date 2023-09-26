More than 130 people packed into Wagga's Civic Theatre heard the referendum for a Voice to Parliament is "a dog's breakfast" as the Wagga campaign against the constitutional amendment shifted into gear this week.
The Vote No! Voice to Parliament event headlined by Queensland One Nation senator Malcolm Roberts at Wagga's Civic Theatre on Tuesday night also featured local Aboriginal woman Paula Murphy, constitutional law expert Julie Head and former NSW Labor shadow minister turned One Nation MLC Tania Mihailuk.
Opening the no campaign's event less than three weeks out from the referendum, organiser and former Wagga councillor Paul Funnell said the referendum has "torn society apart" and that it is a "dog's breakfast."
"I don't know a single person in my life that doesn't want to help an Aboriginal person," Mr Funnell said.
But he argued the referendum wouldn't have a practical impact such as put a meal on the table or give a child an education.
IN OTHER NEWS
On October 14, Australians will vote on whether to change the constitution to recognise the First Peoples of Australia by establishing a body called the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice.
People will be asked to vote "yes" or "no" to the question: "A Proposed Law: to alter the Constitution to recognise the First Peoples of Australia by establishing an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice. Do you approve this proposed alteration?"
Tackling the Voice from a legal perspective, Ms Head - who told the crowd she was not a lawyer but had studied a diploma of law and international law and constitutional law - stressed the importance of the Australian Constitution.
She said enshrining the Voice in the constitution is "unnecessary" and that there is "no evidence to suggest the referendum is needed."
She also pointed out that a referendum is a "'safety valve to enforce the will of the people" and said it is important to "encourage public discussion and delay change until there is strong evidence it is desirable."
Meanwhile, Aboriginal woman Paula Murphy spoke of suffering abuse and rising above it, arguing first nations people do not need a voice to get ahead in life.
"I am not a victim and I do not need an advisory body to speak for me and my grandchildren," Ms Murphy said.
The Wagga woman also said the voice debate was also "dividing" white and black people.
"The colour of our skin does not define who we are," Ms Murphy said.
Tackling the debate from the perspective of an immigrant and politician, One Nation NSW MLC Tania Mihailuk reflected on the importance of Australia.
Ms Mihailuk recalled her grandparents escaping Russia during the Russian Revolution more than a century ago, with her parents born in China before her father moved to Australia.
She outlined her deep love for Australia but said her "vehement" opposition to the Voice was based on her belief that "it won't help Indigenous Australians."
"What helps them is giving them the same opportunities... encouraging them to be part of institutions already in place."
"Has anybody forgot we're the lucky country?" Ms Mihailuk said.
"Millions want to come to Australia, including my own family... and they still do, because they know we are the envy of the world."
She said it's important Australians fight for "our values", "understand we are mates" and "go back to being proud Australians."
"If you don't know, vote no," Ms Mihailuk said.
Rounding off the evening, Queensland One Nation senator Malcolm Roberts spoke of Australia being "on the frontlines of an information war."
Mr Roberts said people are "confused" and "seeking clarity", wanting "the truth which we haven't [heard] in this campaign so far."
He argued the Voice will "silence" Aboriginal people and that it was a distraction from many other issues.
Mr Roberts said there is currently a "lack of detail" surrounding The Voice and said "until you know the details, vote no."
While the event was the first formal meeting for opponents of The Voice in Wagga, the Vote Yes campaign has already run several events across the region with AFL legend and supporter of the change Michael Long recently calling for unity as passed through Wagga on his Long Walk to Canberra.
A recent survey by publisher of The Daily Advertiser, ACM, on referendum day intentions revealed support for the Voice across major cities and regional areas has fallen to not much more than a third of voters as the "no" vote grows to more than 60 per cent.
The exclusive survey of more than 8600 people showed only 34 per cent of voters expressed support for the proposal to alter the Constitution to establish an Indigenous Voice to Parliament, compared to 61 per cent who say they intend to vote "no" at the referendum. Just 5 per cent say they are still undecided.
Postal vote applications for the referendum are now open and early voting is set to begin across the state next Tuesday.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.