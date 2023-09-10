An AFL legend has issued a call for unity as he walked through Wagga.
Essendon Bombers great Michael Long called on the Wagga community to unite behind the Voice as he passed through the city over the weekend on his Long Walk trek of more than 650 kilometres from Melbourne to Parliament House in Canberra.
Joining him along the way, among others, is former politician and Aboriginal athlete Nova Peris.
While in the city, Mr Long spoke at a number engagements including a public event on understanding the Voice with Wiradjuri elder Uncle Hewitt Whyman and the Riverina for Yes campaigners at the Playhouse Theatre on Friday night.
"We're all an important part of history and hopefully we've played our part in trying to bring people together and talking about what this means," Mr Long said.
"It's about moving forward as a country, but you need to have a voice, you need to have a vision, so let's try and put an enormous dent in closing the gap."
During his Wagga stopover, Mr Long also took part in Farrer League grand final proceedings, and hopes his football past will help raise awareness for his campaign for the Voice referendum to be held next month.
As he embarks on the final stage of his journey to Canberra, Mr Long called on people to seek out the truth on what the Uluru Statement - which calls for a First Nations Voice enshrined in the Australian Constitution - is all about.
"It's a statement from the heart of Aboriginal people to the government and to all of Australia," he said.
"I hope people will find out the truth of what this is really about. If you read the Uluru Statement, it's about moving forward and recognising our history, but also moving forward as one as a country.
"It's also about advocating on issues that indigenous people face."
Mr Long said something has to change.
"The time is now," he said.
This week, Mr Long will continue his journey, passing through Gundagai before arriving at Parliament House on September 14.
The Long Walk harks back to 2004, when he made the same journey in an effort to get Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander issues back on the national agenda and resolved to meet with then prime minister John Howard.
