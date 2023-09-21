The Daily Advertiser
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Junee's last bank, the Commonwealth Bank, set to open its doors for full week, Senate inquiry hears

Andrew Mangelsdorf
By Andrew Mangelsdorf
Updated September 21 2023 - 6:09pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Former Junee mayor Neil Smith and general manager James Davis at Thursday's public hearing (inset left) and CommBank regional general manager for NSW and the ACT Norm Swift (inset right). Pictures Les Smith, file, contributed
Former Junee mayor Neil Smith and general manager James Davis at Thursday's public hearing (inset left) and CommBank regional general manager for NSW and the ACT Norm Swift (inset right). Pictures Les Smith, file, contributed

A Riverina community that successfully fought to keep the doors of its last remaining bank open has secured another small win.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Mangelsdorf

Andrew Mangelsdorf

Journalist

Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.