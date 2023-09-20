The Daily Advertiser
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Community rallies behind Uranquinty mum Claudia Sousa after shocking health discovery

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated September 21 2023 - 6:27am, first published September 20 2023 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Claudia Sousa with partner Bailey Nye, stepdaugher Elle and newborn son Nate Nye. Pictures supplied
Claudia Sousa with partner Bailey Nye, stepdaugher Elle and newborn son Nate Nye. Pictures supplied

Days after her 21st birthday and giving birth to her firstborn child, Uranquinty mum Claudia Sousa was rushed to hospital.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taylor Dodge

Taylor Dodge

Senior Journalist

Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.