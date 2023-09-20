Days after her 21st birthday and giving birth to her firstborn child, Uranquinty mum Claudia Sousa was rushed to hospital.
Miss Sousa is now waiting for a date when she will undergo open embolectomy or pulmonary thromboendarterectomy surgery at The Alfred Hospital in Melbourne.
While terrified and traumatised, the young mother, her partner Bailey Nye, stepdaughter Elle and newborn son Nate have had an outpouring of support from the community.
A week before giving birth Miss Sousa began experiencing breathlessness but was told by health professionals it was because it was her first time being pregnant and it was normal.
"I was induced early because my son had stopped growing, and two days after I gave birth I told one of the midwives I was really out of breath, my limbs were tingling and I felt really faint and she told me it was because I am a first-time mum and it would pass," Miss Sousa said.
"I left the hospital on March 12 and I was struggling but I thought It was normal.
"On the 15th I had really bad shoulder pains and decided to go back to the hospital."
Miss Sousa wasn't able to get herself to the hospital and instead had to call an ambulance.
"I thought 'I gave birth five days ago and became someone's mother and that could potentially be taken away today'," she said.
A CT scan was conducted on Miss Sousa's lungs and that was when doctors found two major clots blocking her lungs.
"They started me on medications and I was in critical care for a while," she said.
Miss Sousa returned to her hometown of Wollongong temporarily to be in her mother's car and ended up being admitted to Wollongong Hospital.
IN OTHER NEWS:
A second CT scan was conducted and showed that the clots were still large despite the medication she had been taking.
"I had another procedure done and they told me because the clots had been left for so long they had hardened and the procedure was unsuccessful," Miss Sousa said.
"I thought everything was fine and then I got a call and had to be rushed back into hospital because my clots were still large."
Miss Sousa was referred to the Alfred Hospital to have surgery because the clots had turned into scar tissue.
A date for the surgery will be confirmed next week and the cause of the clots remains unidentified.
As Miss Sousa approaches the end of her allocated maternity leave and looks to be out of work for some time, a GoFundMe page has been started by her mum, Rebecca Sousa.
The money will enable Miss Sousa's partner to hopefully be by her side if he can take time off work.
"When I'm in Melbourne I'll have to pay for all of my own accommodation," she said.
"We just started building last year and have moved into a new house and it will help with getting my partner to Melbourne if he can come."
In 24 hours the fundraiser has accumulated more than $7000, showing just how much support the young mother and her family have behind them.
"It's been overwhelming. When mum suggested she make the GoFundMe page I never would have thought so many people would be so kind and so generous," Miss Sousa said.
"It shows me that I have such a good team on my side and people are there for me.
"There's been random people who I've never met donate massive amounts and it's just overwhelming."
Miss Sousa said she and her family were incredibly thankful for the support.
To make a donation, visit gofund.me/da5a7d99
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.