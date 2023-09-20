An invaluable member of Wagga's school community who has supported students through tough times has been celebrated ahead of his retirement.
Bidgee School is set to farewell their therapy dog Humphrey from their school after seven years of unwavering support for students and staff alike.
The beloved labrador's retirement, which coincides with the end of Term 3, has left both students and staff emotional with many viewing him as a close confidant.
Celebrating his seven years with the school on Wednesday was a heartwarming affair filled with mixed feelings.
"It's pretty upsetting because he helps me a lot with my emotions, when I'm angry or upset I could just go talk to him even though he doesn't talk back," Bidgee School student Maneeka Gibbons said.
The Bidgee School is a specialist intervention school which provides students who suffer from trauma and at-risk backgrounds with psychological assistance.
The school's principal Marianne Mitchell, introduced animal therapy as a way of helping students who suffer from psychological distress and help them deal with their emotions.
"Marianne is a very strong advocate for having animal therapy as part of the school because we see the value of that for our young people and we see the impact that it has as one of the tools that we use here to support them," teacher and assistant principal of wellbeing Maree Yeomans said at Humphrey's farewell, which was held on Wednesday.
The school's staff have described Humphrey as having an immensely positive impact on the students' mental wellbeing by providing them an instance of calm and feeling safe.
His calming presence has helped young children who are struggling with their emotions, often visiting the classrooms.
"He has just been able to help the kids to see that there is a light out there for them," staff member Robyn Catmull-Harding explained.
"He's helped kids just do things that they never were able to do before."
Humphrey's presence has also had a significant positive impact on the staff as well, with Ms Yeomans recalling how, during a day when she felt incredibly anxious, Humphrey lay his head on her lap and injected a sense of tranquillity.
For Ms Catmull-Harding, Humphrey is more than just a therapy dog - he's like a son to her with of both them being through everything.
"I taught him how to skip, to help the kids skip, we read books, played cards, rolled dice for maths games, anything that the student was struggling with or something and if I'll get him to do it, he would had a go at it as well," she said.
She couldn't recommend animal therapy for any school highly enough.
