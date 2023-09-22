The Daily Advertiser
Wagga's Ian Begg nominated forn NSW and ACT Community Achievement Awards.

Updated September 22 2023 - 6:01pm, first published 3:00pm
Wagga's Ian Begg is using his most recent accomplishment to urge blood donors to come forward. Picture by Les Smith
After helping to save more than 3000 lives, a community powerhouse is urging others to donate their blood because he can no longer do so.

