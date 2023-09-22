After helping to save more than 3000 lives, a community powerhouse is urging others to donate their blood because he can no longer do so.
Wagga's Ian Begg first began giving back to the community as a teenager, working at community radio station 2AAA at 15, before volunteering as a firefighter at 18 and making his first blood donation at the age of 21.
It is a trend he has continued throughout his life and one that has seen him nominated in this year's NSW and ACT Community Achievement Awards.
Mr Begg has volunteered for Kurrajong Waratah's race day, SIDS for Kids, Clean up Australia Day, Clean Up Wagga, Respect Week, at the Baptist Church Community Kitchen, for the Cancer Council's annual activities, for the Children's Medical Research, Fusion, Gears and Beers, Football Association Wagga the North Wagga AFL Club and the Wagga Touch Association.
However, his biggest achievement is having made more than 100 blood donations.
It is something he always prided himself on, but last week he was told he could no longer donate because he has developed scar tissue.
Instead of patting himself on the back and calling it a day, Mr Begg has made it his mission to try and encourage others to fill the gap left now he can no longer donate.
"People thinking they're giving up their time, but you're getting so much back when you donate," he said.
"My body is saying I can't do it anymore, I'm 61 but, hopefully, the next generation coming through step up and get involved because we need it."
Mr Begg said donating blood was rewarding when you see the good that comes out of it.
"A few years back I knew this lady whose little girl needed a blood donation. I see that girl almost every day and I always smile at her," he said.
Mr Begg said helping each other and being involved in the community was just something people did back in the day, but he worries times are changing.
"It's finding that next generation coming through - that's the problem. Don't look at life, live it, be a part of it, don't just watch it go," he said
Mr Begg is hoping to use his award nomination to influence younger generations to think about giving back.
While he doesn't do it for the accolades, Mr Begg said he was humbled to have received the recognition.
"I thought it was a scam call," he said.
"When they rang me and told me I had been nominated I was shocked.
"It's very humbling, I think I'm only there to make the numbers up."
The winner of the award will be announced in November at a presentation gala dinner.
Blood donations can be made at your local blood bank.
