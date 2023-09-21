The Daily Advertiser
Riverina Thrasher's Cruise for Clint helps family of Wagga dad Blake Chown

Taylor Dodge
September 21 2023 - 7:00pm
Ebonie Dowdy with her children two-year-old Samson Chown, and three-year-old Sophia Chown recieving their generous donation from Ellie Barklem, Riverina Thrashers president on behalf of the club. Picture by Les Smith
The family of late Wagga dad Blake Chown received a helping hand on Thursday when car enthusiast club Riverina Thrashers handed them a generous donation of $1500.

Senior Journalist

Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

