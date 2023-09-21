The family of late Wagga dad Blake Chown received a helping hand on Thursday when car enthusiast club Riverina Thrashers handed them a generous donation of $1500.
The club raised the funds through their annual Cruise for Clint event which supports a person, family or charity in need in honour of late member Clint Rowley who was known for his kind and giving nature.
Mr Chown tragically passed away on June 28 at just 25, leaving behind longtime partner Ebonie Dowdy and children Samson, 2, and Sophia, 3.
The cherished father had presented to the hospital with symptoms of tonsillitis and was shortly after diagnosed with epiglottitis - a swelling in the throat that obstructed his airways.
After hearing of the tragedy, there was no question as to who would be the beneficiary of this year's Cruise for Clint fundraiser.
Riverina Thrashers president Ellie Barklem said many of the members have children of their own.
"We chose them because it was such a shock and we all have kids," she said.
"This year we didn't raise as much but the day was bigger and we made a few changes and made it a bit more family-friendly - but every little bit will help the family."
The event, which sees members go on a driver before coming together at a local venue, is approaching 10 years - also marking 10 years since Mr Rowley passed.
"Every year Riverina Thrashers do Cruise for Clint which is a fun day out, a drive for everyone to get their cars out and we just go for a cruise around," Ms Barklem said.
It is an event Ms Barklem said Mr Rowley would have been greatly supportive of.
"Clint had a young family at the time [of his passing] so the club wanted to donate to his family and ever since then we have chosen a different charity to support every year," she said.
"On the day during the cruise, we go past Clint's old workplaces to remember him.
"Clint was always giving back and wanted to help everyone so that's why we are doing it."
The club will also be hosting Riverina Thrashernats 3 on Saturday from 9.30am at the Wagga Motorcycle Sports Club, with "big names" set to make an appearance.
"It will be massive, there's fireworks and jumping castles for the kids," Ms Barklem said.
There are 120 cars entered for the big day, which is supported by Summernats Burnout Masters, including the largest class of pro-quality cars ever.
Tickets can be purchased online through Oztix.
