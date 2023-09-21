Any further attempts by councillors to remove a controversial sex ed book from the Wagga City Library are essentially doomed, according to the council's chief operating officer.
The rollercoaster that ensued after councillor Mick Henderson lodged a notice of motion calling for the removal of Welcome to Sex from the library's physical and online collections last week, only to declare he would not be going ahead with it on the morning of the council meeting, has sparked conversations around censorship and the role of local government.
The publication, which was released in May by Dr Melissa Kang and Yumi Stynes, has been controversial because some readers have likened it to watching pornography, while others describe it as informative.
However councillors turned the tables at Monday's meeting, voting to welcome the book to the library in an alternative motion which pointed out councils cannot censor books from the public as set out under the Library Act 1939 (NSW).
An amendment by Cr Tim Koschel to have the book moved from the children's section of the library to the youth section was also voted down.
In a press conference following the decision, Cr Henderson said he was "disappointed" with the council outcome and that a "large number" of community members had been organised to come in support of the motion.
"The supporters of the notice of motion in the community and the speakers that were arranged to speak did not attend due to me withdrawing the motion," he said.
"There was only one speaker against [the motion] and it was a very unbalanced debate, because the community never actually got to speak on it."
Cr Henderson said the matter was now back in the community's hands as to whether they wanted the notice of motion re-tabled or to pursue other avenues.
"We've now got two alternatives, hopefully we can get the motion across the line and have the book relocated, or write away and see if we can have the book classification changed," he said.
Another attempt by councillors to ban the book from the Wagga City Library appears unlikely to succeed, as pointed out by council chief operating officer Scott Gray.
"We operate under the NSW Library Act, and in that the premise is open access to all information for a range of different people regardless of moral values and beliefs," Mr Gray said.
"We don't have a role in censorship."
He said the council can't stop people from accessing unclassified books like Welcome to Sex "without state or federal restrictions on it."
"While we may be able to put it in different sections of the library, we can't make it so hard to get to that people can't access it," Mr Gray said.
He said it was not the council's role to "be the moral police" and that it is "ultimately it's up to parents to monitor and supervise what their children are consuming."
"There'll be a disagreement regarding that but that's part of the guidelines," he said.
One concerned Wagga woman Kerryn Kitchener has looked over the book and would like to see it moved to a more "appropriate" section of the library, given the content, which includes how to perform various sex acts.
"If it should be anywhere, it should be in a section for kids that are over 16, because of the sort of sexual content it covers," Ms Kitchener said.
"That's when they're starting to explore their sexuality and their feelings, but eight-year-old children don't even understand what this stuff is."
Ms Kitchener also raised concerns over a section which talks about "how kids can take nude photos of themselves and crop their heads out."
She knows other with similar concerns and said if raising the issue through council was not the way to go, then maybe they should try a more appropriate avenue.
However Councillor Jenny McKinnon believes it's an issue up to individual parents and should not involve restricting access to library books.
"In my experience, children only come up with these questions when they're ready for them," Cr McKinnon said.
She said if parents don't yet feel it's time to have the talk with their children, it's also up to them when they do that.
"I believe it's very appropriate that parents make those decisions and I'm very glad we have such good library staff to manage the collection and where the most appropriate place is for the books.
"I'm also very glad the council didn't take any stand on trying to ban a book or tell anybody what they can or can't read."
Cr McKinnon said any call to ban books was entering "dangerous ground."
But addressing parents in the community who are concerned about the book, she said they are free to contact the library and request it be moved to a different section.
"Our citizens have the right to request it be moved to a different section if they feel strongly about it," she said.
