Leslie Miller, 34, pleads guilty after scamming someone on Wagga Facebook Marketplace page

Ciara Bastow
Ciara Bastow
Updated September 26 2023 - 7:46am, first published 5:00am
Dubbo Court House. Picture file image
A man who scammed someone of $500 through a Wagga Facebook page has found himself facing Dubbo Local Court.

