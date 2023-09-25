A strong and loving wife, a loyal family and cohort of friends, a generous community and top doctors have all been pivotal in a Riverina dad's road to recovery.
Cootamundra's Matt Berkrey was involved in an accident earlier this month which left him with severe burns to the majority of his legs and forearms.
Matt was transported to Canberra Hospital where he was then flown to Sydney and admitted into the Intensive Care Unit for 24 hours before being transferred to the burns unit.
The father-of-two's hometown was quick to get behind him and his young family, with family friend Brad Jones creating a GoFundMe page which has since accumulated more than $35,000 in donations.
It is a show of support that has been overwhelming and life-changing for the family.
Father Wayne Berkrey said Matt has been beating all odds and expectations and is doing "unbelievably" well considering the condition he was in straight after the accident.
"They nicknamed him the world's fastest healer," he said.
While Matt is still in a lot of pain and his recovery is far from over, he will be allowed to leave the hospital as long as he returns regularly to have his bandages changed.
"His wounds are healing well but there's still a long road ahead of him," Wayne said.
Wayne said that Matt and his wife Elisha Berkrey have been completely blown away by the unexpected support shown from the community from well wishes to donations.
While the funds will help enormously with medical costs, fuel, accommodation and to allow for time off work, the humble pair had been more than determined to get by on their own, but their mates wouldn't allow for it.
"They feel like there's probably people out there a lot worse than them, but they have two young kids and Matt still has a long way to go," Wayne said.
"Brad said to me; "pig's ass, you have to tell people about it and let them help".
"They're very grateful for it but they didn't expect it."
Wayne said it is amazing to see how people show up for each other in times of need.
"It's amazing how generous people have been," he said.
"His wife is quite amazing, he's very lucky to have her by his side, she's been quite special through it all."
Similarly, Matt's mother Melissa, as well as Wayne, has also been by their son's side through it all, with Matt also acknowledging that his siblings have been incredibly helpful as well.
"I'd like to thank everyone who has supported Matt and given him their best wishes and those who have donated," Wayne said.
"It is very generous and certainly not expected by anyone.
"Everyone at all the hospitals has been unbelievable from Cootamundra to Canberra to Sydney - shit almighty, they've been unbelievable."
To make a donation, visit gofund.me/5f5040bd.
