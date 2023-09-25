The Daily Advertiser
Cootamundra rallies behind dad Matt Berkrey after sustaining severe burns in accident

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated September 25 2023 - 1:04pm, first published 1:00pm
Matt and Elisha Berkrey with children Remi, 2, and Cooper, 10 months old. Picture by Photography by Bec Herring
A strong and loving wife, a loyal family and cohort of friends, a generous community and top doctors have all been pivotal in a Riverina dad's road to recovery.

