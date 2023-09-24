The Daily Advertiser
Lavington man Dwain McDonald told police he would 'get people' to torch custody manager's home

Updated September 24 2023 - 5:27pm, first published 5:00pm
A man threatened to burn down an officer's house on becoming enraged when police didn't produce a receipt for a car he was suspected of stealing and found crashed in a Wagga suburb.

