Tributes posted online for an armed gunman shot dead last week are painting an image of a dangerous man keen on guns and violence.
Stanley Turvey, 33, was shot while armed on Wednesday last week after a string of firearm related incidents.
He fired a gun into the air near police at Katandra West on Monday, kidnapped a man and forced him to drive him to Finley, stole a victim's car at gunpoint outside a Yarrawonga school on Tuesday, and was shot dead by police at Ardmona on Wednesday.
Videos posted by Zac Johnson - who was acquitted of murder earlier this year after fatally stabbing a man in Wangaratta - show Turvey driving a car at 210kmh.
Another video shows what appears to be Turvey and another man holding up a sawn-off shotgun and a knife.
One photo shows Turvey shooting a sawn-off gun, and he is shown covered in blood while holding up a clenched fist and talking about someone being "a f---ing rat" in another video.
Footage also shows Turvey leading around a man with a dog lead around his neck, forcing him to eat dog food and apologise for being a dog.
He appears to be holding a knife in his left hand.
Johnson posted he would miss driving with Turvey at 240kmh, and at 180kmh around bends.
"You told me they wanted to kill you and that they would shoot you when they get you and you were fine with that, but we aren't we are gonna miss you," he wrote.
"You lived life to the fullest and didn't give 2 f---s about what anyone thought about you you done what you needed to do and you went the way you thought you were going too.
"I hope that you've found peace wherever you are."
One woman described Turvey as the "craziest c--- I ever met!"
Police continue to investigate Turvey's actions for the coroner and the fatal shooting.
Sacred Heart College Yarrawonga principal Lew Nagle said he was glad no children were at the school when Turvey targeted the site's construction area on Tuesday morning.
Two contractors were approached near a student amenities block, but didn't have any car keys.
He said one contractor was assaulted and led at gunpoint to a site office.
Wodonga based Premier Building and Construction contractors were with the armed man at the small office before keys were stolen.
Mr Nagle said Turvey left "pretty quickly" in a utility during the incident, which led to a lockdown.
"From our point of view, we're just super grateful there were no students on site," he said.
"It happened on holidays but we still had staff on site.
"We enacted our lockdown protocols, as did the church and parish.
"It's probably a good example of why we do drills."
The ABC reported Turvey had been at a Yarrawonga caravan park the night before the school site incident and shared a beer with a person unaware he was at the centre of a manhunt.
His offending ended when he was shot about 24 hours after the armed Yarrawonga carjacking, at a property in Ardmona.
