The struggling Snowy Valleys brewery will seek compensation from the state government on the basis lengthy roundabout construction at the front of the venue led to severe financial loss.
Tumut River Brewing Co co-owner Tim Martin said the option for financial compensation only became available to him shortly after the media coverage that ensued when the brewery launched a public appeal for funds to help keep it afloat last month.
"Up until that point we were told there was nothing they could do and there was no support that they could offer," Mr Martin said.
"And then, magically, a little bit of publicity went a long way to changing that."
Mr Martin said that they were still in the process of completing the paperwork process for the compensation claim and acknowledged there was a "fair bit involved".
The brewing team estimates the business has lost in the vicinity of $1 million as a result of the flow-on effects of the roundabout construction, which was plagued by delays and then the last stages hindered by last year's flooding, on its front door over the course of almost two years.
The state government announced the $15 million intersection plan in October 2020 with an initial completion date of mid-2022, however major earthworks for the project didn't begin until July that year. It was officially opened 12 months later.
Wagga MP Joe McGirr has gone into bat for the brewers, believing they have a case for compensation.
"We've written to the [NSW Transport Minister] minister, we've followed up with the minister and hopefully there is a process underway now," Dr McGirr said.
According to Dr McGirr, the request is currently going under a "legal and other process" in the NSW Department of Transport.
The brewery has found support from throughout the region, with the Junee Licorice and Chocolate Factory throwing an afternoon wind-down on Friday as part of the broader fundraising effort. Mr Martin said they've raised $60,000 since the campaign started in August.
Junee Chocolate and Licorice Factory owner Neil Druce assisted in fundraising and keeping the brewery up and running.
"We had about 130 to 140 people at the venue drinking his beer, so he brought his beer van down and ... [it] went really well," Mr Druce said.
Mr Druce believes the bar's survival is essential as it is a venue crucial to promoting tourism in the region.
The more tourist venues, the better it is for promoting the Riverina, Mr Druce said.
