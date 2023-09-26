The Daily Advertiser
Tumut River Brewery takes compensation fight to NSW government

By Abhranil Hazra
September 26 2023 - 7:00pm
Tumut River Brewing Company co-founder Tim Martin and Junee Licorice and Chocolate Factory's Neil Druce share a beer at a pop-up fundraiser for the brewery on Friday. Picture by Madeline Begley
Tumut River Brewing Company co-founder Tim Martin and Junee Licorice and Chocolate Factory's Neil Druce share a beer at a pop-up fundraiser for the brewery on Friday. Picture by Madeline Begley

The struggling Snowy Valleys brewery will seek compensation from the state government on the basis lengthy roundabout construction at the front of the venue led to severe financial loss.

