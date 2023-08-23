A Riverina brewery is calling for support as it battles to stay afloat.
The Tumut River Brewing Co has weathered the 2019/20 Black Summer bushfires, the COVID-19 pandemic and floods in recent years.
Add to that more than 18 months of continuous roadworks to install a roundabout that cut off access to the business and its owners say they are now at their wits' end.
The installation of a 50-metre wide roundabout at the notorious Gocup Road and Snowy Mountains Highway intersection was announced in October 2020, just months after a 10-year-old girl, a pregnant 29-year-old woman and her unborn child were killed in a horrific collision at the intersection.
Even as the drawn-out roadworks come to a close, the brewery's owners are nearing the end of their tether and on Monday launched a "Roundabout time to get moving" campaign calling on the community to help keep the business afloat.
IN OTHER NEWS:
In just two days, the brewery fundraiser has already gained a huge momentum, raising almost half its $50,000 aim and sitting at $24,000 with 26 day left.
Co-owner Tim Martin said the brewery has lost in the vicinity of $1 million since the roadworks began last year.
"Our losses from this roadwork are big," Mr Martin said.
"We've had over a-year-and-a-half without access to our driveways.
"Do you have any idea of how [much] that would affect a hospitality business [like ours]?"
Mr Martin said despite the huge financial cost, he didn't want to set a target that appeared too hard to reach and opted for a modest $50,000.
"We started with a figure that was solid, would help us a lot and didn't look like it was light years away," he said.
The campaign offers limited edition merchandise - such as hats and jumpers - to those who donate and Mr Martin said it will serve be a long-term reminder of their help.
"If anyone ever sees you [wearing] one of these [items], they will know you supported us when we needed it because nobody else will have one," he said.
Wagga MP Joe McGirr said the much-loved brewery has become an important part of tourism for the region and said the roadwork disruption was through "no fault of their own".
"I have written to Minister [Jenny] Aitchison asking that the [brewery] be financially compensated so that their doors stay open," Dr McGirr said.
"If it was good enough for impacted business along the construction path of the Sydney CBD and South East Light Rail then why not for [this brewery]?"
A spokesperson for Ms Aitchison, the state's regional transport and roads minister, said Transport for NSW had worked with the brewery during construction of the roundabout.
"Throughout the closure of Capper Street for the project, Transport for NSW proactively supported the business by maintaining access to the brewery via a signposted detour," the spokesperson said.
"A shared pathway between the wetland and the local brewery, aimed at improving the amenity and connectivity of the area with better pedestrian access, has also been delivered as part of the project."
The spokesperson said completion of the roundabout was delayed by about six months due to the impact of floods.
"Transport works closely with business and individuals to mitigate impacts as much as possible before and during any project, which has been the approach with the brewery during the Snowy Mountains Highway and Gocup Road intersection upgrade," the spokesperson said.
"If Tumut River Brewing Company believe they have suffered any loss they can submit a claim ... for assessment."
Transport for NSW expects the roundabout project, including landscaping and other remediation work in the area, will be completed by September, weather permitting.
To support the brewery, visit pozible.com/project/roundabout-time-to-get-moving
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.