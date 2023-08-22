Riverina teachers say they feel betrayed by the state government following a breakdown in pay negotiations, with one fearing for the future of the school he works at at amid ongoing staff shortages.
NSW Teachers Federation members believed they had reached an in-principle agreement with the Labor Party before the election, resulting in their support of the party's election campaign.
Now, they are furious about the government trying to attach new conditions to that agreement, which would see salaries rise to the best in the country, before taking an effective pay cut for the next three years.
Salaries would rise by 8-12 per cent for most public school teachers, before falling to 2.5 per cent for the following three years - significantly below the current level of inflation.
Wagga-based NSW Teachers Federation country organiser Jack O'Brien said the comparatively low wages and school resourcing in the public sector were a direct cause of the teacher shortage.
"A breakthrough in salaries is exactly what we need to start to turn around the teacher shortage that's devastating public schools across the country," Mr O'Brien said.
"If the original agreement had been signed off on, universities across the country could have used it as a recruiting tool to get the teachers we need into the system.
"The agreement they've come back with is a betrayal of all the teachers currently struggling in their schools, and really believing they were supporting an incoming government that was taking the teacher shortage seriously, and willing to take the urgent action needed."
Overwork and stress is causing teachers to leave the public education system entirely, something that has hit home at Tumut High School.
Tumut High has seen teacher shortages reach near-catastrophic levels, resulting in 13 classes being merged and more than 100 classes going untaught, as of March.
Tumut High's NSW Teachers Federation representative Mathew Watts said he was worried about the future of the school he teaches at and sends his own children to.
"It's frustrating, because there's the issue of pay, but more importantly the issue of unfilled vacancies," Mr Watts said.
"The number of teachers leaving the profession is increasing ... we need to remember this doesn't just affect teachers, it affects students.
"The hope is if you improve the award for teachers it'll entice people to want to become teachers and come out to the country."
Schools in Wagga have been affected by similar teacher shortages, with classes at Wagga High merged earlier this year as a result.
The problem is near-universal in regional Australia, with 55 per cent of vacant public school teaching positions in schools in the bush, despite the regions only having a third of the state's population.
Mr O'Brien said teachers would continue to take the government to task over public schools until conditions improved - no matter who the premier of the day is.
"We will advocate for our students and the connection between our teachers' conditions and learning outcomes for as long as it takes," he said.
"The Teachers Federation has demonstrated vigilance over 10 years of a government that has overseen the decline in the public education system, and we will maintain that vigilance until solutions are presented.
"We are hopeful a solution can be reached. However, nothing is off the table ... our members don't want to strike, they want to see the issues in their workplace and education system taken seriously. Striking is an absolute last resort."
The teachers' pre-election campaign slogan "more than thanks" has now pivoted to "honour the deal".
"They promised to abolish the wages cap, then they've given us this two-and-a-half per cent, which is basically what the pay cap was," Mr Watts said.
"Education is a right, not a privilege, and people shouldn't have to pay to go to other schools that are better resources, or have enough teachers - it's ridiculous."
Premier Chris Minns on Monday said the 2.5 per cent annual increases were about keeping the new "nation-leading" salaries on track with inflation.
Mr Minns denied a deal had previously been reached but suggested the current wage increases were sufficient to turn the sector around.
"I'm not saying that we came to an agreement in relation to that, but it was always known, from the government's perspective," he told reporters.
"We're in a situation at the moment where a graduate teacher does three years of university, one year of practice, goes into the classroom for 24 months and then 20 per cent are resigning.
"We think we can turn that around with his wages deal."
Inflation is forecast by the Reserve Bank to fall back to about three per cent by the end of 2024.
The union had returned to the table and the "really positive" negotiations were continuing, Education Minister Prue Car told reporters on Tuesday.
She remains hopeful an agreement is in sight.
"We want to give teachers a huge pay rise," Ms Car said.
"We have offered a generationally transforming pay rise for teachers ... what happens after that first year is up for discussion."
While most public sector workers have been offered a four per cent pay rise for this financial year, the offer for teachers lifts graduate salaries and adds more annual grade increases, meaning someone who enters the workforce in 2023 would be earning $105,000 by 2026.
Pay packets of top-of-the-scale teachers would jump eight per cent in the first year and 15.1 per cent over four years, taking them to $130,209.
The proposed reform comes off the back of the repeal of the previous government's wages cap that prevented rises above 2.5 per cent without productivity increases.
- with Australian Associated Press
Dan is a local news Journalist with the Daily Advertiser. He is the winner of 2022's Ossie award for domestic and family violence reporting, and interested economics, politics, and culture. Tips and pitches to: dan.holmes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
