Man taken to hospital after car flips on Bruce Street in Tolland

Updated August 23 2023 - 11:12am, first published 9:30am
A man was taken to Wagga Base Hospital after the car he was in flipped on Bruce Street in Tolland on Tuesday night. Picture supplied
A man has been taken to hospital after the car he was driving struck a parked car and flipped on a suburban Wagga street on Tuesday night.

