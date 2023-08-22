A man has been taken to hospital after the car he was driving struck a parked car and flipped on a suburban Wagga street on Tuesday night.
Emergency services were called to Bruce Street in Tolland about 9.15pm following reports of a crash involving two cars.
Police have been told Toyota Camry was travelling east on the street when it struck a parked Holden Commodore and flipped.
A NSW Ambulance spokesperson said the man reported experiencing neck pain and was taken by road ambulance to Wagga Base Hospital with minor injuries.
He also underwent mandatory testing.
Officers from the Riverina Police District are investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash
