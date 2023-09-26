Three escape major injury after car crashes into water filled culvert off Hume

Three people have escaped major injury after crashing into a water filled culvert at Little Billabong.
Emergency crews were called to the Hume Highway about 11.50am on Monday, September 25, after a car left the road.
The vehicle crashed into a culvert filled with water.
The 45-year-old male driver and a 13-year-old girl were able to remove themselves from the car.
A 40-year-old woman suffered a leg injury and had to be removed by SES volunteers.
"She was treated at the scene by NSW Ambulance paramedics and taken to Wagga Wagga Base Hospital in a stable condition," a police spokesman said.
"Inquiries are ongoing."
The 40-year-old man and girl, 13, were assessed at the scene but were not injured.
The crash occurred near Four Mile Lane and impacted southbound traffic while the scene was cleared.
