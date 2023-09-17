Spring racing is here and the September sunshine made for a perfect day to get trackside for a massive Wagga Aggies Race Day at the Murrumbidgee Turf Club on Saturday.
Thousands of keen punters streamed through the MTC gates from midday, with plenty of fun to be had under clear blue skies and in the 26-degree sun.
The annual races is the biggest day on the Wagga Ag Club calendar after it was started in 1989 to raise money for mate and fellow student Peter Worsley, who sustained spinal injuries in a rugby accident, and the wider WAC community.
Fashions on the Field proved popular, the Old Boys Marquee was pumping and crowd favourites Wobbly Boot rocked late in the afternoon and into the post-races party.
