Truckie charged after man killed in fiery crash on Sturt Highway at Euroley

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated September 17 2023 - 10:39am, first published 8:40am
A truck driver has been charged over this fiery crash that claimed the life of a 24-year-old man on the Sturt Highway at Euroley, west of Narrandera, on September 4. Picture supplied
A truck driver has been charged over a fiery fatal crash that claimed the life of a man earlier this month.

