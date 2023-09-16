A truck driver has been charged over a fiery fatal crash that claimed the life of a man earlier this month.
Emergency services were called to the Sturt Highway at Euroley - between Narrandera and Darlington Point - about 3.30pm on September 4 after reports of a collision involving a truck and car.
When help arrived, both vehicles were on fire.
The cabin of the truck, which was carrying fruit and vegetables, was destroyed and the car was incinerated in the fire.
The driver of the car, a 24-year-old man, died at the scene.
The truck driver, a 38-year-old man, was not injured and taken to Griffith Hospital for mandatory testing.
Officers attached to the Murrumbidgee Police District established a crime scene as the Crash Investigation Unit commenced an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.
Following extensive inquiries, the 38-year-old man was arrested at Wagga police station on Friday.
The man was charged with dangerous driving occasioning death and negligent driving occasioning death.
He was granted strict conditional bail and is due to appear before Griffith Local Court on November 1.
The man's licence was also suspended.
