What began as a joke among a few Marrar boys has turned into a major event that will raise funds for a worthy cause and see the town throw its support behind a local family.
Best mates Marc 'Milo' Charlton and Paul 'Budda' Landrigan had been at the Marrar Hotel with a few of their other mates, including Marrar Camp Draft Association president Brenden Halden.
The group had been joking about Milo getting on a bull, but the joke quickly turned into reality when he actually did get on one the very next day at Mr Halden's home.
It was at that moment the idea for a Charity Bull Ride, which will run during the Marrar Madness 2023 event, came about.
"It all started at the local - it was pretty much a joke, I was saying I'd get on a bull the next day because we were going to Brendan's place to do a bit of yabbying and it was just a laugh," Milo said.
"Before I knew it there was half a dozen people up there and Brendan goes 'well, now you've got to get on'.
"After that the idea came up that a charity bull ride might be a good way for us to raise a bit of awareness and money for a charity."
The men asked Mr Halden if he knew a charity they could support - and he did.
Mr Halden's wife is currently battling follicular lymphoma, a type of blood cancer that affects the lymph nodes.
"Follicular lymphoma is a slow-growing cancer and because of that it's hard to treat," Mr Halden said.
When they found out Mr Halden and his family were going through a hard time it was go-time for Milo and Budda.
"We want to support Brenden and his family in this difficult time and raise funds for a good charity," Milo said.
The men will be riding Big Red and, despite practicing, are both nervous for the big day.
"Hopefully we get a really good run and the community really gets behind it," Milo said.
"It's not too late, so if any businesses want to get around it that would be great. It's going to be a really great night."
Riding a bull is no easy feat and the men will only get one chance to give the performance of a lifetime.
"I reckon anything over three seconds is good but I'm going to say eight," he said.
"Budda is a big bloke and he said he's going to go first so I reckon by the time I get on the bull will be worn out.
"Hopefully he has a good run because the longer he's on the bull, the bull is going to be buggered."
Milo said his first time on a bull was eye-opening as he got "thrown off like a bag of wheat straight away".
The charity ride is an addition to Marrar Madness, which was first held in 2022, but it will be bigger this year with junior events on Friday night and then the main event on Saturday with the bronc riders, bull ride and rooky riders.
The charity ride will run on Friday - World Lymphoma Awareness Day - at the campdraft grounds on McKelvies Lane.
"All funds from the event will go to the Follicular Lymphoma Foundation (FLF), via the Marrar Campdraft Association, which will go towards finding a cure and supporting patients," Mr Halden said.
Those who can't attend can support the cause by making a donation online at gofund.me/52997266
