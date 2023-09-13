The Daily Advertiser
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Turner Street residents up in arms over Turvey Park 'dumping ground'

Andrew Mangelsdorf
By Andrew Mangelsdorf
September 14 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Fed up Turner Street residents Noel Christie (L), Bronte Nalder with daughters Violet (6 months) and Penelope (2) and neighbour Bryn Mathew at their local dumping ground on Tuesday. Picture by Andrew Mangelsdorf
Fed up Turner Street residents Noel Christie (L), Bronte Nalder with daughters Violet (6 months) and Penelope (2) and neighbour Bryn Mathew at their local dumping ground on Tuesday. Picture by Andrew Mangelsdorf

Residents of a suburban Wagga street have raised an outcry over a dumping ground on their doorstep.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Mangelsdorf

Andrew Mangelsdorf

Journalist

Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.