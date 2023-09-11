The Daily Advertiser
Opinion

Ray's Reasoning: The Qantas baggage Joyce leaves behind

By Ray Goodlass
September 12 2023 - 4:00am
Former Qantas CEO Alan Joyce. Picture by Elesa Kurtz
Grounded fleets, illegal job cuts and multimillion-dollar bonuses: this is the baggage from Alan Joyce's 15-year tenure at Qantas.

