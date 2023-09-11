The next generation of women leaders stepped up to the plate at this year's Wagga Show.
On Friday night, Rebecca Dean, 25, took out the Young Woman title and she's excited for what's in store.
"It's been great to have the opportunity to represent the town," she said.
Ms Dean has been involved with the competition for some time, taking out the Wagga Showgirl title during COVID in 2021.
While in the role, she is looking forward to growing her leadership skills and meeting interesting people along the way.
Despite the low number of entrants in recent years, Ms Dean believes the re-branding of the Showgirl competition to Young Woman has certainly helped keep it relevant.
Meanwhile, Caitlyn Nixon, 22, took out Wagga's first Rural Achiever award and said the role will give her a great opportunity to engage with the community and advocate for country people.
Ms Nixon argued the competition remains very relevant and said it's completely different from a beauty pageant.
"It's more about networking with community stakeholders and becoming aware of what's happening around the local communities and knowing we can do to help alleviate some of the issues [out there]," she said.
Unlike the Young Woman competition, the Rural Achiever is open to men and women to enter and Ms Nixon encourages other young people to give it a go.
Wagga Show head steward of youth competitions Kate Webster said the event went "really well".
"We had three incredible entrants into the Young Woman competition this year and they were all incredible people," Ms Webster said.
"The judges appeared to have a very hard time, because I don't think I've ever seen them step out and deliberate the result for as long as they did this time."
Ms Webster said there were three entrants into the Rural Achiever competition.
"It was really exciting to run that for the first time," she said.
Wagga's Young Woman will take part in the Zone competition in February 2024 in the lead up to the Sydney Royal Easter Show.
