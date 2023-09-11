The Daily Advertiser
Home/Community/Events

Next generation of leading women step up to the plate as Rebecca Dean named Young Woman

Andrew Mangelsdorf
By Andrew Mangelsdorf
Updated September 11 2023 - 5:19pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The next generation of women leaders stepped up to the plate at this year's Wagga Show.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Mangelsdorf

Andrew Mangelsdorf

Journalist

Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.