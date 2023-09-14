The Daily Advertiser
Home/News/Court and Crime

Alleged repeat offender caught driving without a licence on Kidman Way, Goolgowi

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated September 14 2023 - 11:07am, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A man will appear before Griffith Local Court after he was caught driving unlicensed on a Riverina road near Goolgowi. Picture by NSW Police
A man will appear before Griffith Local Court after he was caught driving unlicensed on a Riverina road near Goolgowi. Picture by NSW Police

An alleged repeat offender caught driving without a licence on a Riverina road will again face court after being nabbed driving.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taylor Dodge

Taylor Dodge

Senior Journalist

Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.