An alleged repeat offender caught driving without a licence on a Riverina road will again face court after being nabbed driving.
Griffith Highway Patrol spotted a white Holden Commodore travelling along Kidman Way at Goolgowi at about 7.35pm on Saturday.
When stopped, officers conducted roadside testing and licence checks on a 23-year-old man who was driving the vehicle.
Upon request, the man gave officers a Solomon Islands drivers licence and his passport, and returned negative results results to breath and drug testing.
However, according to police, inquiries on his identification revealed the driver was convicted in Griffith Local Court in June for driving despite not holding a driver's licence, and as a result was banned from obtaining one for a three-month period ending on September 21.
The officers returned to the man and had a further conversation with him, during which he allegedly told police he had never done any testing to get his Solomon Islands driver license.
His parents bought the licence and sent it to him, police allege the driver them when they queried how he came to be carrying it.
Police allege he told them that since arriving in 2021 he had not left Australia to obtain his licence in his home country, and could not provide them with any evidence of ever holding any other driver's permit.
The man was issued a court attendance to appear before Griffith Local Court in October charged with driving while disqualified.
