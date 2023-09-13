The future of scouts for Wagga is looking dire as both groups are struggling to find volunteers, leaving the dozens of young people involved worried they could close.
Both of Wagga's NSW Scouts groups are set to lose their group leaders this year which is worrisome with the shortage of volunteers they are both already facing.
First Kooringal Scouts leader Tracy Osborne is set to leave her role at the end of the term, while First Wagga Scouts group leader Ben Pitstock has also made the decision to step down.
First Kooringal Scouts alone has three sections, with two volunteers required per section, meaning they need at least six volunteers to operate smoothly.
The more volunteers each group is able to attract, the easier the work according to Ms Osborne who has been with First Kooringal Scouts for the last five years and feels passionate about what it offers youth.
"Scouts allows youth to learn resilience and leadership skills in an environment where they are learning outdoor, survival skills as well, they learn to push their own limits and push themselves outside of their comfort zones," she said.
Scouts enables youth between seven and 18 to engage in various activities like camping, canoeing and abseiling to work as part of a group to achieve goals.
For Ms Osborne, the reward of volunteering is seeing how much it can benefit the young people involved.
"I can't emphasise enough how much this means to me," she said.
"I've only been involved in First Kooringal Scouts for five years but I've been involved in scouting for many years before that because my two older boys, who are now 22 and 25, have been in scouting for years and I have seen how they have grown.
"I've seen the kids who have come through from cubs to scouts and how they have improved in their abilities to run their own activities, their ability to communicate within small groups and to be able to lead.
"Over time they learn to listen to each other and work together as a group. I do it for the kids."
Wagga's Jack Papatodori, 7, is one of the many young people who will be left sad if his group had to close due to a lack of volunteers.
"My older brother is in scouts and it lets me spend more time with him," he said.
For 11-year-old Callum Metcalfe, it is the only place in Wagga where he believes he can participate in activities like camping and learning things like how to tie knots.
Friends Ethan O'Halloran, 15, and Edward Osborne, 15, first met through First Wagga Scouts and likely wouldn't have crossed paths if not for joining.
"It's the social aspect of [Scouts that I love the most] as I'm home-schooled so I don't get to see other people every day," Mr Osborne said.
Mr O'Halloran not only met Mr Osborne through scouts but says he has made many friends through the regional camps.
"[My favourite part of scouts] is the camps where everyone from across the Riverina unite," he said.
Patience, a zest for the outdoors and a working with children check are the most important requirements to volunteer.
"Anyone who has a bit of time to be able to put into planning a term and then one day a week [can do it]," Ms Osborne said.
Anyone who is interested in volunteering can contact either group by emailsin tracy.osborne@nsw.scouts.com.au or ben.pitstock@nsw.scouts.com.au.
