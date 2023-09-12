The Daily Advertiser
Ex-cop and Riverina resident Vanessa Gasson to run new emergency services support hub

Andrew Mangelsdorf
Andrew Mangelsdorf
September 13 2023 - 5:00am
Wagga welcomed a brand new emergency service hub to the city this week which is set to boost mental health support for first responders in the region.

