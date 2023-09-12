Wagga welcomed a brand new emergency service hub to the city this week which is set to boost mental health support for first responders in the region.
Ex-cop and co-founder of mental-health charity Emerge & See, Alana Singleton, launched the Riverina hub with a cup of coffee at the Pro Patria Centre on Tuesday morning.
The hub - to be run by fellow ex-cop and Leeton woman Vanessa Gasson - is primarily aimed at addressing mental health concerns and is open to serving current, disengaged and retired emergency service workers.
"The whole thought of going to Sydney or somewhere far away is part of the reason why people don't want that help," Ms Gasson said.
She said instead, it's important to bring the support to people in the region.
"To bring that treatment home so [emergency service personnel] can still be close to their family and friends is a major key to getting better," she said.
The policewoman of more than 20 years hopes the wellness hub will become a "place where everybody in our little community feels like they are included and that it is safe to go forward through life after... suffering".
After serving in the police force for many years, Ms Gasson was diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder before eventually being medically discharged and said Emerge & See played a key role in her recovery.
"I found their support over the phone, through social media ... just fabulous, and it got me through a really hard time in my life," she said.
After experiencing the support, Ms Gasson now wants to help others caught in the same boat.
"Whether you're an ex-cop or firie or whatever [type of emergency service worker] you are, wanting to help is who you are.
"So, I found that they helped and now I want to give back and help other coming through the system."
Ms Singleton said it was an exciting day for the region.
"It is really important to us to be able to empower regional communities," she said.
"Our charity is not about coming into areas like Wagga and saying we're the saviours it's about empowering them to see what's needed and then helping them access the support systems in place."
Pro Patria's Jason Frost also welcomed the new support group to the centre, which recently purchased the old Carmelite Monastery in Ashmont after a drawn-out fundraising process.
"It's so good to see now we've bought the place, we're able to bring in services like these," Mr Frost said.
Pro Patria styles itself as an innovative multidisciplinary facility focused on developing self-agency in veterans, first responders and their families to manage their own well being.
While the Kapooka army base at Wagga is known as the "home of the soldier" and Pro Patria already has a number of services for veterans, Mr Frost said the centre also receives a lot of requests from emergency service workers.
"We have a lot of ex-police, ex-firies and ex-ambos who do reach out and while we do support them through the Defence Shed, having services like this provides somewhere else where they can establish those support networks," he said.
The Emerge & See team arrived in Wagga on Monday and will participate in several events during its week-long visit to town, including running a mental health first aid certificate course and leading a professional development master class.
For more information go to emergeandsee.org.au
