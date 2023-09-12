The Daily Advertiser
Home/Community/Events
What's on

Riverina called to celebrate 100 years of Rankins Springs

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated September 13 2023 - 2:45pm, first published September 12 2023 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rankins Springs Centenary Celebration organisers Jamie Parsons with partner Dana Brighenti, who first sparked the idea for the centenary, and Ellen Walker. Picture supplied
Rankins Springs Centenary Celebration organisers Jamie Parsons with partner Dana Brighenti, who first sparked the idea for the centenary, and Ellen Walker. Picture supplied

A small Riverina village rich in history will light the sky on the weekend in celebration of 100 years since it was established.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taylor Dodge

Taylor Dodge

Senior Journalist

Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.