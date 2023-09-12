Wallys Junk Art Gallery will be displaying all of The Kings junk artwork and the Sport and Recreation Grounds and clubhouse and the old Post Office next to the petrol station which closed in 1993 will also all be open.



The local Country Women's Association will be hosting a Devonshire tea at 2pm in the CWA Rooms on Ninti Street, and a bus will be taking three tours to the Old Pub at 11am, 12.30pm and 2pm, now on land owned by Anthony and Katie Luelf.



A time capsule will also be at the hall during the day, with residents invited to collect an A4 size envelope from the hall to preserve a memory or some photos.



The time capsule will then be buried at 3pm in the pump shed park adjacent to the hall.



The hall will remain open into the night for those who wish just to sit around and catch up, or to hold their own mini-reunion.



The Saturday will also see the launch of the 100 Years of Rankins Springs history book, contributed to by many of the current townspeople representing their clubs and organisations and edited by Mr Parsons.



The book lists a decade-by-decade retelling of Rankins Springs since 1923, using the vast amount of historical information recorded by Ted and Jean Guiton and Audrey Parsons.



Along with the new book, prior history books Conapaira Links and Missing Links will be available to purchase along with centenary merchandise such as trucker caps, bucket hats, wine glasses and stubby holders.



"The other thing people will enjoy is the music event at the pub which will just be like a big party and I think live music and a night out will be good for the pub there," Mr Parsons said.



From 2.00pm the Conapaira Hotel will be hosting a live music event, with the adjacent road and car park fenced off.



Residents will be able to enjoy the sounds of The Madcoats and Max Jones, with food vans and a jumping castle also set to be on site.



"The event will go late into the night and then we will have a fireworks display by Slattery Fireworks which will set off at around 7pm."



Celebrations will wind down on Sunday with a breakfast to be held at the hall, catered by the Rankins Springs Gold Club.



"For those bringing their caravans, the Rankins Springs Caravan Park is available and if that is booked out then caravans can park at the Rankins Springs Golf Club or the Rankins Springs Sport and Recreation Ground," Mr Parsons said.



Other visitors will be able to get accommodation in Griffith, with a bus set to leave the Griffith Visitor's Centre at 9am on Saturday to bring people out to the centenary celebrations.



The bus will return to Griffith at 4pm, but residents will be required to purchase a ticket.



Attendees are required to contact the Rankins Springs Town Centenary 1923-2023 Facebook page.