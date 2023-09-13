A Wagga teenager is hoping to educate others about the systematic issues and hardships women battling endometriosis are currently facing in the Riverina.
Turvey Park Girl Guides' Senior Guide, Sarah Smith is hosting a high tea fundraiser to raise funds for Endometriosis Australia while also bringing awareness to the condition which is often overlooked.
The 15-year-old was diagnosed with endometriosis following surgery in April of this year after a couple of years of suffering through the pain and being constantly disregarded by health practitioners.
"I originally had two ovarian cysts. I had a dermoid cyst and a para-ovarian cyst and one was nine centimetres and one was five centimetres and they were torsioning," she said.
"I was in hospital for about four days and the doctors were debating on if I should have surgery and then one of the gynaecologists said they were going to send me home as they didn't know the extremity of it at that point."
Miss Smith said the public health system proved challenging as no general practitioner believed her until she sought private practioners, and it wasn't until she did that she was flown to Sydney to have the cysts removed.
"None of my GPs had believed me at the start which was very frustrating," she said.
It is an issue Miss Smith said she also battled when it came to some teachers believing her, as a lot of people don't have the education to understand the condition.
Miss Smith's mother, Melissa Smith said people often overlook the condition as it isn't something that can be seen by the naked eye.
"It's not visible, it's not something people can see so people often don't believe you."
The only way for someone to be diagnosed with endometriosis is through surgery and according to Miss Smith, it takes several years for most people to get an endometriosis diagnosis.
Endometriosis occurs when endometrial-like tissue is found in other parts of the body, such as the ovaries, fallopian tubes, peritoneum and the outside of the uterus.
"It can generally take up to seven years to be diagnosed," Miss Smith said.
"I was lucky, I got diagnosed in about a year or so, I found a general practitioner but we had to go privately because the public system just wasn't working - no one believed me," she said.
Another issue which proved challenging for Miss Smith is the lack of treatment available to her in the Riverina.
"I want to bring awareness to endometriosis in Wagga and the fact that we don't have many places in Wagga that actually treat endometriosis," she said.
"The closest endometriosis hub in regional Australia is in Orange [ or the ACT] which is a good drive away to see someone who is licensed."
Miss Smith is hoping that inviting Wagga mayor Dallas Tout and Member for Wagga Dr Joe McGirr to the event may prompt them to call for an endometriosis hub to be established locally.
"I'm hoping people do educate themselves and if they are having painful periods that they go and seek treatment and I'm hoping by inviting people who hold a position of power in Wagga that we can hopefully push to get an endometriosis hub in Wagga in the future," she said.
Miss Smith said living with endometriosis is living in a constant state of pain.
"It's a constant state of pain and sometimes if I do something my body doesn't like I can have massive flare-ups and it feels like my body is being stabbed or like something is dragging my organs out of me and it isn't pleasant at all," she said.
"It's very painful and a lot of people don't realise that."
The money raised from Miss Smith's High Tea Fundraiser will go to Endometriosis Australia which is a nationally accredited charity that raises awareness, educates and funds research for endometriosis.
"There are 72 tickets and there will be tables set up at the hall with a lovely afternoon tea," Miss Smith said.
"Anyone can come."
The fundraiser will be held at the Turvey Park Girl Guide Hall at 32 Sunshine Ave, Turvey Park on Sunday, October 15 from 2pm.
Tickets can be purchased online at; https://www.trybooking.com/CLANM
