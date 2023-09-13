The Daily Advertiser
Home/Community/Events
What's on

Wagga Girl Guides' Sarah Smith to host high tea for Endometriosis Australia

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated September 14 2023 - 1:33pm, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wagga teenager and Girl Guides senior member Sarah Smith is hoping to raise awareness around endometriosis at her upcoming fundraiser. Picture by Les Smith
Wagga teenager and Girl Guides senior member Sarah Smith is hoping to raise awareness around endometriosis at her upcoming fundraiser. Picture by Les Smith

A Wagga teenager is hoping to educate others about the systematic issues and hardships women battling endometriosis are currently facing in the Riverina.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taylor Dodge

Taylor Dodge

Senior Journalist

Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.