A Wagga councillor has launched a rocket at a popular sex education book in a bid to have it banned from the city's library that has bewildered his fellow councillors.
Councillor Michael Henderson has lodged a notice of motion and is looking to his fellow councillors for support in the removal of Welcome to Sex, which was released in May by Dr Melissa Kang and Yumi Stynes.
The controversial call will come before council on Monday and has been branded as risky to the city's reputation and more appropriate for discussion at the pub than in the council chambers by fellow councillors.
Cr Henderson recommends the tome be removed from the collection, that Wagga City Council seeks its reclassification, and make representation to library associations at a state, national and international level as well as the regulations board on the "inappropriateness of this book being in any children's section of public libraries".
The book is aimed at teenagers and gives plain and direct advice about sex, but has sparked outrage from various corners while at the same time being embraced by psychologists and parents.
In other news
The motion was prompted by "lots of representation from the community", including parents, and while Cr Henderson has not read the entire book he was was concerned about the sections he took in.
"[It lost me] when it tells you how you can take nude photos of yourself ... and a few other sexual things, but that was when the context I thought was too far," he said.
"I know there's a lot of pornography available on telephones but this book actually tells you how to do it. There are enough young children out there in positions they don't need to be in without instructing them on how to do it."
If the book is not removed from the library, Cr Henderson said he would like to see it moved out of the children's section.
According to the library's website, it holds two physical copies of the book - both of which are out on loan and has a hopeful reader in the reservations queue. It also has an electronic version in the catalogue.
The suggestion of banning a book has put Wagga's reputation at risk, is a waste of time and an act of "pseudo-parent", Labor councillor Dan Hayes said.
"We've got real challenges and real opportunities to address them in this city, and to have a councillor think the number one priority is trying to ban a book just shows a lack of seriousness, a lack of wanting to address those challenges and opportunities we have," he said.
"This is the sort of stuff that is a pub conversation [not a council one].
"What isn't in the motion is what Cr Henderson is trying to be [as] a pseudo parent to every kid in the city, what [is he] recommending they do? Is he pushing them to the playground to find out, is he pushing them to the internet to find out? He offers no solutions."
While Cr Henderson hopes for support from fellow councillors Tim Koschel and Richard Foley, the latter said there seems to be little legal value in the having the argument at all.
"I understand peoples' apprehension about all this stuff and I do believe that parental guidance in relation to child sex education is where it should always start," Cr Foley said.
"My concern is on a legal basis ... when we're talking about things that can and can't be done. There is no power for local government to censor, that's the issue here.
"They're going to run into a problem on that and we run the risk as a council in having the government enforce the law and take us to court."
He shared some concerns with Cr Henderson - and believes a simple solution could be a parental guidance section in the library - but it's not where council should be focusing.
"I think parents really should be picking up the ball and guiding they're child, first and foremost, and schools second," Cr Foley said.
"By the same token, I don't think councils should be the moral arbiters of the community.
"Do we remove religious books because we don't [agree with] religion?"
The only other notice of motion on Monday night's ordinary council media agenda is one Cr Foley has put forward on addressing the city's pothole problem.
Yass Valley councillors last month rejected a similar attempt to ban the book over its "pro-sex stance and judgmental treatment of those who value virginity". The proposal was voted down seven votes to two.
Charles Sturt University psychology lecturer Rachel Hogg welcomed the book during the wave of its backlash, saying it is a great educational resource for parents and kids.
""People who are concerned about providing sex education are fearful of what could happen if their kids are not educated, and people who are concerned are concerned about their children being provided with that education - particularly before they're ready," she said.
"I just want to say to parents, with the greatest respect, this book is a gift. Be glad you don't have to explain 69ers to your kids."
Crs Koschel, Georgie Davies and Amelia Parkins were also contacted for comment but did not respond prior to publication.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.