A man is recovering in a Sydney hospital after he was found injured underneath his crashed ute at the weekend.
Paramedics and other emergency services personnel rushed to Beelbangera Road at Beelbangera - just northeast of Griffith, following reports of a single-vehicle crash on Saturday.
NSW Ambulance Murrumbidgee Irrigation Area duty operations manager Markus Zarins said the crash involved a ute which had rolled and come to rest on its roof.
"Initial reports indicated a person had been ejected from the vehicle [and] further reports indicated the person was located under the back tray of a ute," Inspector Zarins said.
"We had two ambulances from Griffith dispatched and upon arrival a 21-year-old male was located under the back tray of the upside-down ute.
"The patient was conscious and treated for neck and back injuries and a possible leg fracture."
The man was found under the ute but was not trapped, Inspector Zarins said.
He was taken to Griffith Base Hospital in a stable condition but later flown to Sydney for further treatment.
