Man flown to Sydney hospital after ute crash on Beelbangera Road at Beelbangera

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated September 17 2023 - 10:40am, first published 10:35am
The scene of the ute rollover on Beelbangera Road at Beelbangera on Saturday, September 16. A 21-year-old man was later flown to a Sydney hospital. Picture supplied
A man is recovering in a Sydney hospital after he was found injured underneath his crashed ute at the weekend.

