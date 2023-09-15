The Daily Advertiser
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Councillor Richard Foley calls for all-in-one pothole repairer to help fix Wagga's crumbling roads

Andrew Mangelsdorf
By Andrew Mangelsdorf
September 16 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wagga councillor Richard Foley near a mega-pothole taking up almost a whole lane on Edison Road at East Wagga. Picture by Andrew Mangelsdorf
Wagga councillor Richard Foley near a mega-pothole taking up almost a whole lane on Edison Road at East Wagga. Picture by Andrew Mangelsdorf

A Wagga councillor is warning of an accident waiting to happen as another major pothole forces drivers into oncoming traffic.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Mangelsdorf

Andrew Mangelsdorf

Journalist

Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.