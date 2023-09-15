The Daily Advertiser
Wagga's Jennifer Nixon urges residents to donate this World Marrow Donor Day

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
September 16 2023 - 7:30am
Wagga's Jennifer Nixon, 64, is embracing her bald head as she battles a rare form of blood cancer in a bid to empower others to feel confident in their lack of hair. Picture supplied
A 64-year-old Wagga woman battling a rare form of blood cancer has made it her mission to draw awareness around the importance of bone marrow donors.

