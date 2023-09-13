The Daily Advertiser
Wagga junior players selected for water polo National State Championships

Tahlia Sinclair
Tahlia Sinclair
Updated September 13 2023 - 5:10pm, first published 5:00pm
Campbell Bryce, Jack Piggott, Cooper Gray, Bea Wilson, Chloe Lotz, Lucy Hall, and Emma Mundey [absent] have been selected in the ACT water polo teams to compete at nationals later this month. Picture by Madeline Begley
Seven local junior water polo players have been selected to represent ACT at the upcoming National State Championships.

