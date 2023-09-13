The Daily Advertiser
Home/Community/Events

Michael Mazzocchi believes that the Bulldogs' 21-year premiership drought won't play into the minds of his players

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
Updated September 14 2023 - 8:19am, first published September 13 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Griffith assistant coach Sam Daniel and Turvey Park coach Michael Mazzocchi ahead of Saturday's Riverina League grand final. Picture by Madeline Begley
Griffith assistant coach Sam Daniel and Turvey Park coach Michael Mazzocchi ahead of Saturday's Riverina League grand final. Picture by Madeline Begley

Turvey Park coach Michael Mazzocchi believes that the Bulldogs' 21-year premiership drought won't play into the minds of his players heading into Saturday's grand final against Griffith.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.