Turvey Park coach Michael Mazzocchi believes that the Bulldogs' 21-year premiership drought won't play into the minds of his players heading into Saturday's grand final against Griffith.
The Bulldogs last tasted premiership success back in 2002 defeating the Swans in that year's grand final by 13 points.
Mazzocchi was quizzed as to whether that drought would add any extra pressure or be used as some added motivation, but he felt that neither would apply heading into Saturday's contest.
"It just adds a bit more excitement to the supporters," Mazzocchi said.
"I don't think the players really care if we won a flag five years ago, 10 years ago or 30 years ago.
"It's more about the supporters and the committee but for the playing group they're really understanding that they need to grab this opportunity.
"We've got 18-19 year old kids and we don't want them to think that this just comes around every year.
"You sort of do explain that it's been 21 years since the last premiership and 13 years since the last grand final and potentially if you don't grab this opportunity then you may never play in another one again.
"We are making them well aware that this is their opportunity and you have to grab it, but does it add any pressure, nah it won't add any pressure."
MORE SPORTS NEWS:
It's been a whirlwind last decade for the Bulldogs since that last grand final appearance which saw the club go through some dark days and nearly saw Turvey Park go into a brief period of recess.
Mazzocchi has fast-tracked the club's development over the past three seasons and believes that it would mean a great deal to the Bulldogs' supporters if they could get the job done this weekend.
"It would be huge," he said.
"It would be massive, when I took over three years ago they were on the rebuild and I think they'd won one game the year before and they'd had four years at the bottom.
"They were talking about going into recess and these sorts of things and then when I got there, there was a really strong committee who were just hellbent on trying to fix the place up and make it better.
"We just tidied up a bit of culture stuff around the club, the players have really brought it and it would be huge.
"It's one thing to have every side in the grand final so you can already sit back and say it's been a massive success and the club is arguably the strongest club in the RFL as you've got three sides in on grand final day so that's great.
"But now it's about going along and you're there and you want to make sure you're trying to win one."
The Bulldogs went down to the Swans a fortnight ago in the second semi-final and Mazzocchi said they had learnt a fair bit out on the contest after a solid review.
"Griffith obviously transitioned really fast and I think we turned the ball over 30 something times that day," he said.
"So we will have to limit our turnovers as if you are going to keep handing it back to Griffith then they are going to smack you around all the time.
"We'll have to be really defensively minded on when they get the footy in hand and trying to limit the speed they use the ball at.
"They are obviously a really highly skilled team so we are going to have to be on our game there to put a lot of pressure on them to see if we can turn that footy over in our front half.
"But above all else, we have the two best teams playing on Saturday and we know they are a really good team.
"Whoever is favourite I have got no idea but it's going to be a bloody tough job to beat them and that's what mindset we are going in with."
