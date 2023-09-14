A renowned Wagga-based dementia expert has shared insights into combating abuse of dementia sufferers as she passed her wisdom onto the next generation this week.
In a sector facing a growing need as the region's population ages, one of the state's top experts Isabel Baker addressed the issue as she handed over her new book, A to Z of Dementia Care, to Wagga TAFE on Wednesday.
In May, a CSU nursing student was temporarily barred from working in the health sector after tormenting an aged care resident with dementia at the Junee Multipurpose Service.
At the time the Health Care Complaints Commission found she instigated and encouraged a nurse colleague to bash a therapy doll's head against the dining room table and drop it to the ground in front of the woman while laughing and forcing her to watch, even though it caused her great distress.
The victim in that incident believed the dolls were real.
Ms Baker said a lot of the problems arise out of failing to adequately communicate with dementia sufferers.
"[This new book] has two whole chapters on communication," she said.
She said it's important to realise that people with dementia "still have their emotions intact."
"It's also important to understand what is behind the behaviours."
The book covers all aspects of understanding dementia illnesses, communication, the role of emotions, activities and how to cope with behavioural changes.
Ms Baker said there are appropriate ways to communicate with people who believe dolls are real.
"My ex-mother-in-law had two dolls in her walker she was treating just like babies, feeding them the dunked biscuits, but she left behind two small children when she left her first husband in the 1940s," she said.
"For her, those babies were replacing those things in her past and she was fulfilling the need to be a mother and that she was wanted in that situation.
"So there are things that can be done, a multitude of things that we can do to make life easier and better."
Ms Baker said her new book contains five chapters on enjoyable activities aged care workers can do with dementia sufferers including music, singing and artwork.
Staff shortages have also plagued the Riverina health sector in recent years, and Ms Baker encouraged the next generation that despite a looming dementia crisis, a career in the aged care sector can be rewarding.
Dementia is the second leading cause of death in Australia and while there are already more than 400,000 people across the nation living with dementia, that figure is expected to double by 2058.
"A lot of people won't go into aged care because they fear the dementia, and there's a stigma around it in the community that we need to break.
"When people understand the person is still there, that they can still communicate with them, and learn how to manage the situations well, then dementia care can be fun," Ms Baker said.
Wagga TAFE aged care teacher Debbie Healey noted there was a decline in dementia students during the 2018 Royal Commission into Aged Care Quality and Safety.
"There was a drop over the royal commission, but I believe that was because there were a lot of things coming out of the that which were deterring people [from entering the sector]," Ms Healey said.
"But it seems we're slowly increasing our numbers now."
Signature Care aged care worker and TAFE dementia student Abbigail Maslin, 19, is one of those considering a long-term career in the sector.
"I always wanted to do nursing, but when I didn't get the best ATAR, I was told going through aged care sector was a great way in," Ms Maslin said.
"I've actually really grown to love it and can see myself taking up a career in aged care."
Ms Maslin said before going into the dementia wing, she did have some reservations, but has been pleasantly surprised.
"The residents there are just like normal people," she said.
"While they are a little confused at times, once you get to talk to them and understand them, you really grow to love them."
The announcement comes ahead of Dementia Week, which begins Monday and runs until September 24.
