A CSU nursing student has been temporarily barred from working in the health sector over her role in tormenting an aged-care resident with dementia.
Elizabeth Daniher has been banned from providing any health services for at least three months and has had her casual contract terminated after the Health Care Complaints Commission (HCCC) found she and a nurse tormented an 85-year-old woman at the Junee Multipurpose Service in 2021.
The HCCC found that, about 3pm on December 9, 2021, Daniher instigated and encouraged a nurse colleague to bash a therapy doll's head against the dining room table and drop it to the ground in front of the woman while laughing and forcing her to watch, even though it caused her great distress.
An initial report into the matter by the Murrumbidgee Local Health District noted the elderly woman "loves to 'take care' of the dolls in the dining room, as she believes they are babies and loves them".
A follow-up investigation by the HCCC heard evidence from a staff member who witnessed the incident and "asked the pair to stop three times as [the resident] became visibly upset".
The witness recalled the resident was so disturbed she got out of bed at 9pm and went into the dining room "to check if the babies were OK".
A nurse at the facility also gave evidence the elderly woman was crying the following afternoon and said the pair "should not do that" to the dolls.
A long-running investigation ensued, with the HCCC finding Daniher was "complicit" in tormenting the aged-care resident.
When questioned by the nurse unit manager in the days following the incident, both Daniher and the nurse initially denied any rough play with the dolls at the time of the incident.
However, the commission noted Daniher provided "inconsistent information" during its subsequent investigation.
In her testimony to the commission, Daniher said the nurse approached her while she was on the computer and raised the idea as a "funny prank".
Daniher claimed to witness the nurse slam the doll into the table and drop it, saying this was "traumatising for [the resident]" and acknowledging she should have intervened.
But others cast doubt on her story, with one witness saying the pair were both "laughing and kind of egging each other on".
Another witness recalled hearing Daniher tell the nurse the resident "hates it when people mess around with the dolls. Go move the blanket and see."
The commission found Daniher instigated the incident, encouraging her colleague to slam the doll's head against the table in front of the resident despite knowing the woman had an "emotional connection" with the doll.
"Ms Daniher's conduct impacted the emotional and mental wellbeing of the resident, causing her great mental distress," the commission said.
Daniher was found to have breached the code of conduct for unregistered health practitioners.
The commission prohibited Daniher from providing any health services in any capacity for at least three months.
Before Daniher can return to the sector, she must complete a course on the abuse of older people to "increase her awareness" and undertake a risk assessment.
