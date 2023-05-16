The Daily Advertiser
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Nursing student Elizabeth Daniher banned by Health Care Complaints Commission over aged care abuse at Junee MPS

Andrew Mangelsdorf
By Andrew Mangelsdorf
Updated May 17 2023 - 8:29am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A nursing student has been barred from working in the health sector for months after she tormented an elderly resident at Junee MPS in 2021. File picture
A nursing student has been barred from working in the health sector for months after she tormented an elderly resident at Junee MPS in 2021. File picture

A CSU nursing student has been temporarily barred from working in the health sector over her role in tormenting an aged-care resident with dementia.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Mangelsdorf

Andrew Mangelsdorf

Journalist

Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.