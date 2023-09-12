Hayden Jolliffe is thriving on a deep finals run with Kangaroos.
After making his first grade debut for the club in 2012, Jolliffe has had a taste of finals but has never really been able to make an impact.
He's definitely the change of pace after the Wagga club were able to win through to their first grand final in 14 years.
"It's a nice change that's for sure," Jolliffe said.
"It's been a long time coming.
"I played in a grand final for the 18s that year, and lost to Temora, and we seemed to sneak in there a couple of times but bowed out the first week so it's a nice change to actually win a couple in the finals."
Jolliffe believes a change of attitude in the club has helped change their fortunes.
Especially this season with Nathan Rose coming on board as coach.
"There's a different attitude around the club, not that it's been bad the last few years," Jolliffe said.
"With Nathan there I think all the boys have bought in, everyone is happy to do their role and really step up.
"We've had a few injuries but everyone who comes in to take their place has done a good job.
"Everyone has just bought in."
Injuries mean Jolliffe will have a different role than usual on grand final day.
He's spent most of the season in the second row before shifting to hooker after Bowie Foster injured his knee on the eve of the finals series.
While it's an unfamiliar role, the 28-year-old has enjoyed the challenge.
"It was a bit of a shock to the body as it's a different kind of fitness in the middle there and Bowie obviously had a very good season, in the Team of the Year and was our leading tryscorer for the majority of it," Jolliffe said.
"It was a pretty big role to fill but I've actually enjoyed being in the middle.
"Defensively I don't mind being in there doing that type of stuff."
Jolliffe is also pleased to be back playing consistent footy after being plagued with shoulder problems.
After needing a reconstruction in 2020, he was limited to just a couple of games in 2021 before sitting out last season.
However he's pleased with how it's responded to the time out.
"I had a shoulder reco but came back and played a couple of games under Simon (Woolford in 2021) but my shoulder wasn't great so I had a year off, my partner and I had a newborn that year as well so I think it was easier just to have a year off, look after Milla and let my shoulder heal," Jolliffe said.
"I had to let it heal properly as I pushed to come back a bit quickly but the time off helped.
"My body feels good."
Standing in the way of the club's first premiership since 2009 is Tumut.
The Blues have won both clashes between the two teams so far including a 30-10 win in the first week of finals.
However Jolliffe is confident of putting in a much better showing in the game that matters most.
"They are going to come out firing and they are a fairly physical side with some big boys and we just need to match them for that first 20 and withstand their big boys up front," he said.
"We've just got to try to play some footy in the back end of the halves when hopefully they are a little bit more tired.
"It's supposed to be about 30 degrees on the weekend so I think a bit of fitness will come into the back end of the game and hopefully we can out do them there."
