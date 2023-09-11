The Daily Advertisersport
Home/Sport/Group 9

Looking to make Hay from grand final appearance

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
September 11 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

James Hay is looking to cap off his move to Kangaroos with a premiership.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Courtney Rees

Courtney Rees

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.