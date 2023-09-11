Looking to make Hay from grand final appearance

James Hay is looking to cap off his move to Kangaroos with a premiership.
Hay spent the last two seasons as Brothers co-coach before the club withdrew their first grade team in February.
Hay is very glad to have landed at Kangaroos after helping the club through to Sunday's grand final.
"It's certainly a different feeling and a better feeling," Hay said.
"It's a long season when you make it all the way through to the grand final but it makes the last 10 years worth it."
READ MORE
It was two tough seasons for Hay trying to lead Brothers forward.
However he's enjoyed being able to take more of a back seat at a new club this season.
"I've loved it as obviously it's a different season to coaching," Hay said.
"I've been able to focus on my footy, trying to learn new things and get to focus on training rather than all the other stuff that comes with coaching."
While Hay's time coaching Brothers were slim pickings in terms of results, he's also endured some finals heartbreak at his time with the club.
Brothers failed to win any of their finals games in the 2018, 2019 and 2020 seasons.
The 27-year-old is pleased to have been able to turn that record around to set up a clash with Tumut in the grand final.
"I've had plenty of teams who have got to the end of the year and been unlucky with injuries so you need a lot of luck to make a grand final," Hay said.
"We've had a few players coming back in the last couple of weeks which has served as well.
Kangaroos have struggled with injuries throughout the season but after losing Bowie Foster on the eve of the finals series have welcomed back James Smart, Troy Barby, Ned Cooper and Charlie Barton in the last month.
It's been a big boost for the side.
"Obviously Bowie has been a big loss but we knew we had those three weeks off before two games leading into the semi-finals so the plan was to get everyone's bodies right and get some good footy under our belts before getting into the serious games," he said.
"Smarty is a big inclusion, Troy really helped on the weekend as well so things are looking good."
Hay believes a big defensive change will be the key to reversing their big finals loss to Tumut.
Especially with the side showing they've got plenty of points in them in their two most recent games.
"Defence wins comps and that's what we're going to have to turn up and get ready to do," Hay said.
"It's obviously a different game, we've got a few players back and it's going to be about 30 degrees.
"It's do-or-die, the last game of the year so we have to turn up and defend.
"There's plenty of points in the team so we just have to give them the opportunity."
Family ties in the Hay household will be tested with brother Nick also winning through to the Group Seven grand final with Shellharbour.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.