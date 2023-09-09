Farrer League president Greg Fox has been pleased with the turnout to Robertson Oval for grand final day.
Plenty of spectators watched on as The Rock-Yerong Creek defeated Northern Jets by seven points in the first grade grand final while there was also a large crowd surrounding the netball courts as Temora ran away comfortable victors over North Wagga in the A grade decider.
Seven of the nine Farrer League clubs had at least one team competing in a grand final throughout the day and Fox was delighted with the turnout at Robertson Oval.
"Yeah we're happy with the turnout," Fox said.
"It's fantastic and I think it's very close to our record as it's about a $34,000 gate.
"It's been really good."
It was a great day for the Magpies as they also claimed the reserve grade premiership while Marrar were victorious in the under 18's decider over North Wagga.
CSU and Barellan shared the success over on the netball courts claiming two trophies apiece after a series of entertaining contests.
The Bushsows went to extra time in their A Reserve grade final against the Jets before prevailing 45-43 while they also defeated Temora in C grade 34-21.
Barellan narrowly defeated Temora in the under 17's decider 34-32 while also just edging out CSU in B grade 50-48.
