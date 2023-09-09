The Daily Advertisersport
Home/Sport/Farrer League

Farrer League president Greg Fox was pleased to see such a strong crowd file into Robertson Oval for grand final day

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
September 9 2023 - 7:35pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
There was a strong crowd in attendance for Farrer League grand final day at Robertson Oval on Saturday. Picture by Les Smith
There was a strong crowd in attendance for Farrer League grand final day at Robertson Oval on Saturday. Picture by Les Smith

Farrer League president Greg Fox has been pleased with the turnout to Robertson Oval for grand final day.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.