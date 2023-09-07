Player development Munro's passion as she looks to netball future

While winning a premiership alongside the A grade Riverina League best and fairest medal would be the icing on the cake of a great year, Joh Munro is pleased to just be playing netball again.
Returning to the game midway through the 2022 season, the ex-professional player said she's grateful to have been able to return to the court after having children, and to still be enjoying the game.
Having fun out on court has served her well in 2023, after taking out the league medal by three votes on Wednesday night.
"I'm actually quite surprised," Munro said.
"With the level of talent in this league, it really could have gone to quite a number of people, so to win it is a real honour and I think as you get older you really appreciate awards more."
The 36-year-old said the award was a nice reminder that she's still able to compete with the up and coming talent in the region.
"It's different in the sense I'm 36 now, I'm nearly 37, I was away from the game to have the kids, so coming back it's a real honour to be able to still compete," she said.
"For me, I'm very appreciative that I can still play, I really enjoy netball now, I enjoy the contest and if that's good enough, great, and if not it's time to retire.
"I'm really pleased."
Taking over the coaching reins at Griffith this season, Munro said she thrives helping athletes reach their potential.
Whether pursuing higher level netball opportunities or not, she's enjoyed working with the Swans to help players become the best on court assets they can be.
"Last year I came half way through the season, so it was about getting back into netball and getting used to Griffith, and this year it's all about, since I've taken over as coach, trying to take the girls to that next level," she said.
"I'm really proud of the fact that we've had all five teams in the finals this year, we've got four still in contention, two are already in the grand final in B and C grade, so it's been really good.
"I couldn't have asked for a better club to have joined.
"I've been part of netball for a long long time, netball is always going to be something I'll be involved in.
"I've got a real passion for helping girls develop and it's been great working with the talent we've got at Griffith, we've got a great mix of youth, experience, and different levels of talent there, but all of them have a great attitude, so it's been a pleasure to coach."
Looking ahead to this weekend's preliminary final against Coolamon, Munro said she knows her side is in for a tough battle.
Disappointed with their performance against the Hoppers two week's ago, she said they've learnt their lesson.
"They played an excellent game against us, so we'll have to step up," she said.
"We were pleased with our last final against Collingullie last week, hopefully we can take that form and that work rate into this week and I think its going to be a really hard contest.
"There's not a lot that separates the two sides and they've got loads of talent all over the court as well, so I think it'll be a really tough match up and tough match but we can get it done, as long as we stick to the game plan and can hold that intensity for 60 minutes.
"We were slow last time and I think that was a little bit of a mixture of nerves from us at the pressure that Coolamon put on straight away, so that's a big focus for us, that we're ready to go when that first whistle goes."
Griffith plays Coolamon in the Riverina League preliminary final on Sunday at Robertson Oval.
