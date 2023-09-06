Munro takes home league A grade best and fairest medal in first full season at Griffith

In just her first full season playing in the Riverina League, Joh Munro has won the Riverina League A grade best and fairest medal.
The Griffith defender joined the club midway through the 2022 season and took on a playing coach role in 2023.
Munro polled in all but three games she played this season, earning a massive 32 votes across 16 games.
Still in finals contention, Munro said last week that she has loved playing with the Griffith side and is hoping to take them through to this year's grand final.
Alongside runner up Ash Reynoldson (MCUE, 29 votes), Munro sailed through the votes with third placed Tameka Scott (Collingullie-Glenfield Park) earning 19 votes.
An ex-professional player, Munro has lifted the Griffith program to another level, working not only with the A grade side but enjoying involvement with the whole club.
Not only taking home the medal, Munro was named both keeper and coach in the Riverina League team of the year.
It was a successful evening for the Swans, with Isabella Cavallaro named Kathryn 'Foxy' Bechaz medallist as best and fairest under 17s player.
In the B grade competition, Swans' Lyndzi Cornale was joint medal winner with Turvey Park's Charlotte Niuila after they each polled 16 votes throughout the season.
Also sharing a medal were Mischa Garrod (Turvey Park) and Sophie Edmunds (MCUE) who after collecting 24 votes were named joint A reserve best and fairest players.
In the C grade count, Wagga Tigers' Lucy Howard was rewarded for an outstanding season.
Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong's Emily McPherson received the rising star award.
McPherson played 10 games in her first year competing in the Riverina League A grade competition, juggling Lions games with representative duties.
Alongside Munro 11 players were named in the team of the year, with six of the nine clubs represented.
Munro was joined by fellow Swans Georgia Fuller in wing attack, also named captain, and Jenna Richards (interchange).
Collingullie-Glenfield Park playing coach Olivia Jolliffe was named vice captain in goal defence, with teammate Hannah Finemore as interchange.
Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes' Reynoldson, Phoebe Wallace, and Ava Moller were named on court in wing defence, centre, and goal shooter, with co-coach Shannan Russell also named on the bench.
Incoming Coolamon playing-coach Sarah Hillier was named in goal attack, Jess Allan (Wagga Tigers) and Prue Walsh (Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong) were named as interchange.
